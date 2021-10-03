XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Airbnb by 92.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,156 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Airbnb by 529.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.