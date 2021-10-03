Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

