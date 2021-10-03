Shelton Capital Management Sells 512 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,283.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,361.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

