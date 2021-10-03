Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

