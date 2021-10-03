$612.37 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce sales of $612.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $601.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.51 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CW stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

