Arion Market Cap Reaches $49,482.21 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $49,482.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00145546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.28 or 1.00011513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.69 or 0.07108172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,730,313 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

