Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.51

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $28.52 million and $62,339.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.89 or 0.07146087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00356805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01191486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00113149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.00538769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.99 or 0.00447921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00303788 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,474,342 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.