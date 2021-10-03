Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.42. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

PKG stock opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

