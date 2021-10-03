Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

SUMO stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

