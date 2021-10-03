AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

