Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

