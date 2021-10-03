Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.50.
Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
About Sumitomo Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
