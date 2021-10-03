Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

