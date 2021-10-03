Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $4.05 on Friday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Jushi from $5.25 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

