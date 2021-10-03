Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

