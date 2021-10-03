Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 254.1% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.99.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

