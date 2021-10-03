Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

DRI stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,170.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

