Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $157,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

