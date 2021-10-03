Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $107,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $110.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

