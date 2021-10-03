Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

