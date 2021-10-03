GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $57,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.13 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

