Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.55 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

