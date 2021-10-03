Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after acquiring an additional 401,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.