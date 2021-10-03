Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,219,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

