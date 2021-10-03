Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $17.70 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.