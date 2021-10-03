Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

