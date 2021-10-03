Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.20.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

