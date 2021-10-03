Casper Market Capitalization Reaches $241.67 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Casper has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $241.67 million and $16.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,383,966,162 coins and its circulating supply is 2,283,189,873 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

