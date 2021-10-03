Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $645.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cimpress by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.