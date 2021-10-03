Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,117 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $77,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.