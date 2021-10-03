White Pine Capital LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 229,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

