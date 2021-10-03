White Pine Capital LLC Has $688,000 Stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of urban-gro worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $13.26 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

