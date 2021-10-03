Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

