Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,771 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

