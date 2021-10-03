Intrua Financial LLC Has $765,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.