iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $297.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

