Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Shares Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRHU. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 116.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

