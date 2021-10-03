Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leo Holdings III alerts:

Shares of LIII stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Leo Holdings III Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.