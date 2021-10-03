Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 23,383 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.