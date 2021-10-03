Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

