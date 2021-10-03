AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.