C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPKPY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. C.P. Pokphand has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

