Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.23. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $168.50 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

