Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 128,924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.26.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.