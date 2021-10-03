J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

