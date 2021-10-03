State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

