AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,295 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

