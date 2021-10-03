Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

