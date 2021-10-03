AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 223.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

