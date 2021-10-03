XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

