Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

